TBHF announces establishment of First Ready Made Garment Factory in Upper Egypt

Located in close proximity to women’s homes in the Upper Egyptian District of Qena Governorate, the project aims to create 142 direct jobs for women and youth as well as 284 indirect jobs in the RMG sector. Total number of beneficiaries on the community level is estimated to be over 2,130, thereby enabling social and workforce integration of women and unemployed youth of the country. The project will also add to the market revenue by enabling export of 100 percent Egypt-made products to other countries across the world.

Commenting on the project, Mariam Al Hammadi, Director of TBHF, said, “In-line with the vision of Sheikha Jawaher bint Mohammed Al Qasimi, wife of His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah and Chairperson of TBHF, the organisation is committed to helping those in need and creating a better world for everyone, which is not possible if women are not given equal opportunities to grow. With this project, we affirm our strong belief in progress of women as for a sustainable and successful society.”

She added, “We talk of women empowerment but you cannot uplift women unless they have access to health services, quality education and enough job opportunities. Apart from providing an earning platform for women, we hope that, with this project, we will be able to support women by opening scope of further growth and development for them. This project will have long-term benefits and will uphold TBHF's vision of supporting women and members of society to contribute to a bright future.”

The project is an extension of the ongoing development efforts in the area, initiated by TBHF in 2017, including vocational training programmes to equip women with relevant training and skills to be able to enter the workforce. The broader aim is to further the efforts and translate them into a sustainable outcome in form of a source of income for women.

With an aim to promote women’s participation in the labour market through integrated interventions for promoting entrepreneurship, enhancing sustainable development and upgrading basic social services in rural Upper Egypt, the project focusses on socio-economic outcomes and improved quality of life for women.

It is notable that the textiles and RMG sector is considered one of Egypt’s most important industries and this project is expected to create job opportunities for women in order to make them more eligible to receive micro loans.

The project is expected to have more than just economic advantages. It also includes training programmes and awareness sessions, which will help increase awareness on health and hygiene issues among women, eventually leading to a higher use of contraceptive methods and resultantly a decrease in mortality rates among children.

The Big Heart Foundation (TBHF) is a humanitarian charity that was established in 2015 after a range of humanitarian initiatives and campaigns launched by Sheikha Jawaher bint Mohammad Al Qasimi. TBHF aims to provide protection for children in need and their families. Although the foundation concentrates its efforts in the Arab world, it provides support to affected areas worldwide.