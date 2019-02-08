Central Region’s Parents Council emphasises schools’ role in building students’ national identity

The council praised all efforts exerted by the Ministry of Education and the Sharjah Education Council to qualify students to be armed with science and skills as well as belonging to the country and its leadership.

This came during the Council’s visit to Washah Primary School and Al Wadi Primary School for Boys as part of the strategic plan of the Central Region’s Parents Council to improve the performance of students community as a whole.

The visit is the first of the educational activities through the communication with the schools, and is in line with the Year of Tolerance.

The Council’s delegation included Rashed Abdullah Al Mehyan, Chairman of the Council; Ali Saif Al Nadas, Deputy Chairman of the Council, Rashid Mohammed Al Qabedh, financial officer and Salem bin Lahej, official of public relations and media.

During the visit, Al Mehyan delivered a lecture on tolerance during which the highlighted the values of justice and equality in the UAE saying that tolerance is one of the most important values of the sons of Zayed.0