Al Khalidiya Suburb Council approves 2019 plans to serve citizens

Al Marri began the meeting thanking and praising His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohamed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, for the attention and care he attaches to the interests of citizens and provision of a stable life for all.

Al Marri stressed the importance of the Council’s continuing community role through its programmes and plans to provide care for citizens and achieve social rapprochement and initiatives to organise activities and solve issues that concern the people.

He pointed out that the Council was successful last year in the introduction of dozens of initiatives and had access to various citizens, and received community praise through communication with all departments and bodies concerned with the issues of the citizens.