Saeed bin Tahnoun: Sharjah is a shining example of creativity and arts

Sheikh Saeed praised the efforts of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohamed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, and His Highness’ unbroken efforts to support the artistic and cultural movement inside and outside the emirate.

In an exclusive statement to “Sharjah 24” on the sidelines of his attendance of the opening of “Wadi Al Helou Days” festival, Sheikh Tahnoun said that Sharjah has always been and continues to be the incubator of artistic creativity through its ongoing initiatives.

He added that the efforts of His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah in this context are tangible and noticeable, remarking that the smiling emirate has long been a pioneer in the arts and remains to be a beacon of creativity in all its aspects through its permanent initiatives and the monthly cultural or artistic events in the various parts of the emirate.

He expressed his great admiration for the activities of the two-day festival organised by the Department of Culture, hailing the efforts of the organisers and participants in the Operetta.

Sheikh Saeed bin Tahnoun concluded his statement praying to God the Almighty to preserve the UAE and to perpetuate its success, excellence and leadership and to remain the number 1 in everything and in all times.