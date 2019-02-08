SIAA concludes participation in 21st National Career Exhibition

During the Exhibition, SIAA provided an overview of work in the Authority’s various departments and divisions and highlighted the advantages that SIAA staff enjoy, including several world-class training programs that offer opportunities for professional development.

The percentage of Emirati national employees at SIAA has risen to 59%. SIAA is seeking to increase the percentage of UAE nationals in specialised technical roles by 2%. The Authority is launching and implementing initiatives to raise these percentages.

In recent years, as part of its commitment to UAE Vision 2021, Sharjah Airport Authority’s Emiratisation efforts have helped to raise the percentage of UAE national employees in administrative and technical jobs to 90%. This percentage continues to increase in line with continuing efforts to promote sustainable development.

SIAA provides multiple benefits to Emirati employees, including rapid career advancement, on-the-job training and opportunities to interact with different cultures in a variety of environments. The percentage of Emirati staff at SIAA is steadily increasing. The Authority participates in the National Career Exhibition every year, showcasing an extended range of jobs.

SIAA is keen to implement the vision of the wise leadership by making possibilities available to UAE nationals and supporting the UAE’s progress in all sectors and areas. SIAA supports Emiratisation by recruiting Emirati personnel for leadership, administrative and technical positions using strict standards that take into account the personnel’s competence and ability to innovate. This supports SIAA’s progress, which is in line with the Government of Sharjah’s strategy to boost Emiratisation at various institutions in the Emirate.