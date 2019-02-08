ThankYouSultan: A Message of Gratitude from IWAS World Games 2019 Athletes to Sharjah Ruler

#ThankYouSultan is launched in recognition of His Highness's efforts, patronage and initiatives aimed at the development of Sharjah's infrastructure to become an ‘Accessible City for the Physically Disabled’ and an incubator of all segments of society, supporting them at all levels: arts, culture and sport.

Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed Al Qasimi, Chairman of the Higher Organising Committee of IWAS World Games, Sharjah 2019, said: “Sharjah has been on an inspiring journey for the past 38 years, investing efforts and resources to ensure that the differently-abled are just as involved in the growth of our society.”

He continued: “Through this journey, we have witnessed a number of initiatives in different areas of development, education and training, safety and mobility, which paved the way for them to be picked up professionally in several fields, including sports.

I would like to extend my sincerest gratitude to His Highness the Ruler of SHarjah, who has been a beacon of inspiration. Thanks to his continuous support to people with special needs – local and globally, today the emirate of Sharjah is a regional example of the practice of equal rights and opportunities in society.”

For his part, Dr. Tariq Sultan bin Khadem, Vice-Chairman of the Higher Organising Committee and Chairman of the Executive Committee of IWAS World Games Sharjah 2019, said: “In the UAE, differently-abled athletes are offered strong support by the nation’s wise leadership. In our emirate, His Highness’ vision has been realised in making Sharjah to become a disability-friendly city with developed infrastructure and sport facilities that offer differently-abled athletes an equal opportunity to train in sports, exercise and compete at local and international levels.”

“#ThankYouSultan is a message of gratitude and appreciation from all segments of community to His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah, which we want to spread far and wide, for his unrivalled support to people with special needs and efforts to enable them to become equal contributors in society,” he added.

Ahmed Salem Al Mazloum Al Suwaidi, Executive Director of IWAS World Games, said that #ThankYouSultan comes from the hearts of all differently-abled people, mentioning the ‘Al Thiqa’ Club for the Handicapped was established under the directives of His Highness 32 years ago. The club has been offering differently-abled athletes an opportunity to polish their talents and achieve full integration within community.

Thuraya Al Zaabi, first female Emirati to participate in the Paralympics, said: “His Highness Sheikh Sultan Al Qasimi supports us like no one else. In Sharjah, we have everything we need to live our lives fully and participate in global competitions on an equal footing with other competitors. #ThankYouSultan.”

Paralympic champion Badr Abbas, said: “The support and trust the Sharjah Ruler has given us over the years inspires us to win more championships, bringing several more laurels to Sharjah and our beloved UAE. We dedicate all of our victories to you. #ThankYouSultan.”

Paralympic champion Mohamed Al Qayed, noted: “The unparalleled support of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohamed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, has offered us strong direction and unparalleled support. To see the UAE flag being raised in global sporting events was a dream that has come true, and it would have never been possible without the support and patronage of His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah. #ThankYouSultan.”

IWAS World Games Sharjah 2019 begins Sunday (February 10) with 1,462 participants from 50 countries. The 555 athletes will be competing in seven sporting disciplines: Athletics, Fencing and Archery competitions will be held at Al Thiqa Club for the Handicapped, while Swimming, Table Tennis and Badminton competitions will be held at the American University of Sharjah (AUS) and finally the Shooting competitions will be held at Al Dhaid Sports Club.