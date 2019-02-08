Sheikha Jawahar Al Khalifa: Operetta "Al-Ra’ud" a unique work of art

  • Friday 08, February 2019 in 3:01 PM
Sharjah 24: Sheikha Jawaher Khalifa Al Khalifa, member of the Board of Trustees of the World Youth Business Club in Bahrain, commended the efforts of the Department of Culture and residents to prepare and present the "Al Ra’ud" operetta at the Wadi Al Helou Days Festival.
In an exclusive statement to “Sharjah 24” while attending the show, Sheikha Jawaher said that she was fortunate to be her first experience in the presence of a live representation with this distinctive operetta.
 
She pointed out that the artistic work, supervised by the Department of Culture with the participation of a number of stars, impressively pleased the audience, hailing all the show’s components, be they idea, performance of actors and directing, as well as decoration, theatre elements and other effects.
 
She explained that the presentation was worthy of attracting the audience and interacting with it, despite the low temperatures and the hard time travelling to Wadi Al Helou, but the fun of watching was worth more than this.