Sheikha Jawahar Al Khalifa: Operetta "Al-Ra’ud" a unique work of art

In an exclusive statement to “Sharjah 24” while attending the show, Sheikha Jawaher said that she was fortunate to be her first experience in the presence of a live representation with this distinctive operetta.

She pointed out that the artistic work, supervised by the Department of Culture with the participation of a number of stars, impressively pleased the audience, hailing all the show’s components, be they idea, performance of actors and directing, as well as decoration, theatre elements and other effects.

She explained that the presentation was worthy of attracting the audience and interacting with it, despite the low temperatures and the hard time travelling to Wadi Al Helou, but the fun of watching was worth more than this.