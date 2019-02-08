Haitham bin Saqr: ‘Wadi Al Helou Days’ reflects strenuous organisational efforts

Sheikh Haitham hailed the large attendance of the fourth edition of the "Days of Wadi Al Helou” festival, which was launched by the Department of Culture in the Eastern Region Thursday evening.

In an exclusive statement to “Sharjah 24”, Sheikh Haitham said that the opening ceremony is a testimony that the festival has become an exceptional event which reflects painstaking efforts to bring it out in a civilised manner that meets the aspirations and passions of the public.

He pointed out that the highlight of the opening ceremony was the operetta "Al Ro‘ud", which was co-hosted by a constellation of actors from the UAE and abroad, noting the interaction of the audience with the presentation.

Sheikh Haitham bin Saqr Al Qasimi concluded his statement wishing the Culture Department success in this edition of the festival.