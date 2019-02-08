‘Innovation Week’ embodies Sharjah Ruler’s wise vision

  • Friday 08, February 2019 in 1:43 PM
Sharjah 24: Ali Salem Al Madfa, Chairman of Sharjah International Airport Authority, said: "The UAE Innovation Month, sponsored by the Sharjah Innovation Week, embodies the leadership's wise directives in transforming innovation into a lifestyle approach and an opportunity to enhance efforts to reach creative ideas, and enrich outstanding initiatives and projects that contribute to the advancement of all areas of work in the UAE.
He added, in his statement on the Innovation Week for Publishing: “Deriving from the vision of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohamed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, the Sharjah International Airport Authority has adopted an innovative approach and has, over the past years, redoubled its efforts to create new solutions and services in various facilities to enhance the airport's status on the global map and to keep pace with developments in this vital sector.”