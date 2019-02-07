Ayman Al Barout discusses preparations for the convening of Arab Children’s Parliament

The meeting discussed the preparations for holding of the Parliament in the UAE with the participation of the children of the Arab world.

Dr. Haifa Abu Ghazaleh stressed the importance of the Parliament, as it will be a qualitative addition to the rehabilitation of children to participate and engage in dialogue, and contribute to serving of their home countries.

She said that the establishment of the Arab Children’s Parliament represents an effective translation of the Convention on the Rights of the Child. She valued the efforts of the UAE to host the meetings of the Parliament in Sharjah and the efforts exerted to hold its first session this year.

For his part, Al Barout expressed his pride in the great support and continuous communication by the Arab League for the establishment of the parliament in the Emirate of Sharjah. He pointed out that the Arab Children’s Parliament represents a gesture of confidence and optimism for our children to take part in building and serving their countries.

Al Barout explained that the General Secretariat of the Arab Children’s Parliament, as part of the Arab League system, will contribute to the upbringing of children, in accordance with the principles of the Arab identity, respect for the culture of dialogue and openness to the other, and to educate children about their rights and duties in a society characterised by values of justice, equality and protection.

He pointed out that the parliamentary sessions, through the introduction of children parliamentarians, will be an important platform to express their views and share their ideas and creativity to achieve a qualitative leadership for Arab children based on the principle of participation as a genuine right to express their views and reflect their ideas that support decision-makers in all areas, to draw programmes that promote childhood in all its stages making it always at the forefront of national priorities and concerns.

He expressed his appreciation for all the sincere efforts by the Secretary-General of the League of Arab States, Ahmed Abul-Gheit, as well as the Assistant Secretary-General of the League of Arab States, the Head of the Social Affairs Sector, the Director of the Women and Children Department of the League and all the League’s cadres, for their efforts to accelerate the steps to start the work of the Parliament.

During the meeting, Al Barout also detailed the attendees about the opening of the Parliament’s headquarters in Sharjah, and the preparations to hold its first session to elect a child president in light of the support of all ministries and institutions in the UAE let alone the support of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohamed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah within the framework of enhancing His Highness’ vision in supporting and empowering Arab childhood.