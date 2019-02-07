SCHS launches ‘Blending Education Month’ for the disabled

  • Thursday 07, February 2019 in 10:25 PM
Sharjah 24: The Sharjah City of Humanitarian Services’ (SCHS) Blending Unit has launched the Blending Education Month with the aim of raising awareness of the community in general and the school students, teaching and administrative staff in particular, about the concept of integrating people with disability into the learning process according to the world’s best practices in the field.
Duaa Mohammed Al Duraidi, supervisor of the blending unit announced that 135 students have benefited from the activities and workshops which started at the beginning of the first week of February. 
 
She added that the blending unit will organise a workshop titled “Environment Without Borders” as part of the Blending Education Month, in cooperation with the Physiotherapy section at SCHS. The unit will also organise partial blending for children with disability in collaboration with Special World Nursery.