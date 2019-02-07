SCHS launches ‘Blending Education Month’ for the disabled

Duaa Mohammed Al Duraidi, supervisor of the blending unit announced that 135 students have benefited from the activities and workshops which started at the beginning of the first week of February.

She added that the blending unit will organise a workshop titled “Environment Without Borders” as part of the Blending Education Month, in cooperation with the Physiotherapy section at SCHS. The unit will also organise partial blending for children with disability in collaboration with Special World Nursery.