SEWA announces winners of Rationlised Mosque” award

Abdul Rahman Abdul Latif, Imam of Martyr Khalifa Bader Suleiman’s Mosque won the first place, Abdul Muttalib Seboub, the imam of Al Moflehun Mosque came second while the third place went to Abdul Salam Mohiuddin, Imam of Khalil Al-Rahman Mosque.

The honoring ceremony was attended by Eng. Dr. Rashid Al Leem, Chairman of SEWA, a representative of the Directorate of Islamic Affairs, and a number of department directors and heads of section.

Eng. Dr. Al Leem said that the Authority is keen to ensure that the mosques serve as a model for the different community institutions in spreading the culture of rationalisation among the Imams and worshippers and familiarising them with the best means, practices and special proposals to reduce electricity and water consumption, and activating the role of mosques in educating all segments of society on the importance of rationalising electricity and water consumption.

Eng. Dr. Al Leem honoured the winners, participants and supporters of SEWA’s activities.