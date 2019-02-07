Hamad Al Mahmoud: Participation of ‘RUWAD’ in National Career Exhibition aims to enhance Emiratisation

"The National Career Exhibition is one of the most important events that RUWAD is keen to participate in, in line with the directives of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohamed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah and a translation of his vision to prepare qualified national cadres for the labour market that are capable of contributing to the economic development witnessed by the Emirate of Sharjah and the UAE,” Al Mahmoud added.

He continued: "The National Career Exhibition helps us to read the current situation of the local labour market, identify its needs, and thus develop a roadmap for the future, in light of which the future of SME can be expected and possibly expanded, especially that RUWAD endeavours in this context to enhance the culture of self -reliance for future generations, and direct them towards entrepreneurship, and urge them to translate their innovative ideas into tangible reality, through small and medium enterprises, capable of supporting the local economy and promoting economic development in the emirate. "

Al Mahmoud stressed that raising the Emiratisation rate in the local labour market is one of the most important objectives that RUWAD aims to achieve, both internally where the rate hit 80% and at the end of last year, or at the external level through expanding the circle of small and medium enterprises in the emirate, considering the participation in the exhibition as an opportunity to attract national talent and expertise, in order to benefit from the labour market.