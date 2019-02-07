Al Qannas demands West Asian Karate Championship to be held permanently in Sharjah

Sharjah 24: On the sidelines of the press conference, held on Thursday evening, to announce the West Asian Karate Championship for men and women in its fifth edition, and the second for juniors, organised by the Sharjah Self-Defence Sports Club, Dr. Ibrahim Al Qannas, President of Sharjah Self-Defence Sports Club demanded that the championship be held permanently in the Emirate of Sharjah.
He thanked His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohamed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, and Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Crown Prince and Deputy Ruler of Sharjah, patron of the championship, for their support for sports and athletes. 
 
He also thanked the Board of Directors of the West Asian Karate Championship for the high level of hosting and organising the tournament, noting that this edition is the largest in terms of participation since the launch of the Federation.