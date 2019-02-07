SM gears up for UAE Innovation Month

These preparations also reflect the municipality's keenness to provide ideas and innovations that facilitate the work of serving the people, as it prepares to showcase its innovations and participate in many workshops related to innovation to contribute effectively to the formation of clear visions for innovators or those seeking to realise their ideas.

Thabet Salem Al Tarifi, Director General of Sharjah Municipality, said that the emirate is moving steadily with excellence to implant the concept of innovation in all walks of life and in various fields, thanks to the vision and guidance of His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah , the emirate has become a venue that motivates innovation and excellence in an appropriate environment, supporting all constructive ideas aimed at facilitating and serving people.

Al Tarifi added that the Municipality adopts this approach and motivates its employees to provide innovative ideas, and is therefore keen to participate in this event to showcase many innovative ideas that reflect its keenness to continue to perfectly and competitively deliver services that save time and effort.

He added that the Municipality is keen to participate in various initiatives and activities in keeping with the directives of the wise and prudent leadership, which attaches great importance to people by providing all the elements of success and excellence.

He continued that the Innovation Week reflects the keenness of our wise leadership to support and consolidate the culture of innovation to underpin the UAE's position on the innovation map and achieving competitive sustainability to build a bright future full of creative minds.