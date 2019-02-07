Sharjah Police launch direct sale of 111 number plate auction

The auction on the new distinguished vehicle number plates from category 3 will be launched on Thursday at 7 PM. The auction can be accessed through the website of Emirates Auction, which is the leading company in the field of management and organisation of public and online auctions in the Middle East, or through the company’s smartphone application.





Among the most prominent number plates available in the auction are numbers 1440, 1091, 1160, 3930, 30306 and 33223 at AED8000 for each, in addition to various other distinguished numbers.

In his remarks on the auction, Colonel Ali Bualzod, Director of Vehicles and Drivers' Licensing Department at Sharjah Police, stated that the launch of this new batch of distinguished numbers, the first in the current year, through the direct online sales in cooperation with Emirates Auction, falls within the framework of the Sharjah Police’s keenness to achieve the strategic objective of the Ministry of Interior. He added that such initiatives aim to satisfy customers and the needs of enthusiasts and collectors of distinguished number plates.

For his part, Omar Matar Al Mannaei, Executive Director of Emirates Auction, expressed his pride in its strategic partnership with the Sharjah Police Headquarters for their continued trust in the company’s performance and in the level of services that it offers. He stressed that Emirates Auction is keen to translate its strategic partnership with Sharjah Police by continuing to organise the most successful auctions in accordance with the best international standards and practices, which ensures that it achieves positive results that serve its goals and helps in achieving the satisfaction of its customers.

The new numbers are available at affordable prices to all segments of the community and enthusiasts and collectors of distinguished number plates.

Among the distinguished 4-digit numbers on auction are: (1044, 1773, 3115, 3077, 3038, 6202, 6055, 7313, 8851, 8084, 7990, 9033) while the 5-digit distinguished numbers are: (19090, 88668, 55115, 41411, 33223, 30306, 17717).

The distinguished number plates can be viewed directly through the company's website www.EmiratesAuction.com or by downloading its smartphone application through "Google Play" or the "Apple Store." Number plates can also be viewed by visiting the Emirates Auction customer service centre that is located in the Traffic Management Building at Al Ramtha Area in Sharjah.