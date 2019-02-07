Sharjah Police participate in National Career Exhibition 2019

The three-day exhibition kicked off in the presence of Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Crown Prince and Deputy Ruler of Sharjah and Chairman of the Sharjah Executive Council (SEC), who toured the Sharjah Police stand where he was received by Brigadier General Abdullah Mubarak bin Amer, Deputy Commander-in-Chief of the Sharjah Police and senior officers.

Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed reviewed job opportunities provided to youth by Sharjah police in addition to the initiatives launched to enhance youth capacities and provide them with the needed practical expertise aiming to attract national cadres and familiarise them with the available jobs with Sharjah Police.

Brigadier General Bin Amer confirmed that the Sharjah Police has always been constantly developing its cadres to keep abreast of modernity, saying that this exhibition is a good opportunity to attract qualified national cadres of university graduates, colleges and institutes in the Emirate of Sharjah or across the country, and invite them to join the work system of the Sharjah Police, which opens its doors to all young citizens in various specialisations to augment its successes, and contribute to advancing the pace of development in the various areas of security work.