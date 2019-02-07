Hamad Al Mahmoud: NCE is one of the most important exhibitions that RUWAD is keen to participate in

He also was of the opinion that, “The National Career Exhibition (NCE) is one of the most important exhibitions that RUWAD is keen to participate in, which is in line with the directives of His Highness, the Ruler of Sharjah and translates his vision; to prepare national cadres capable of contributing to the economic development of the Emirate of Sharjah and United Arab Emirates.

In addition, he stated, "Raising Emiratisation in the local labour market is one of the most important goals that RUWAD aims to achieve at the internal level of the institution. The Emiratisation percentage at the end of last year was recorded at 80 percent, which can help in expanding the scope of small and medium-sized enterprises in the emirate. Therefore, our participation at the exhibition is an opportunity to attract national talent and expertise to not only strengthens our position in the labour industry, but to also achieve an Emiratisation rate of 85 percent for 2019."