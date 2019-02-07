Sharjah Children Biennial to announce Sixth Edition’s details on Saturday

The Biennial’s month-long art exhibition is slated for a 20th February inaugural, and is being organised by Sharjah Children a subsidiary of Rubu’ Qarn Foundation for Creating Leaders and Innovators in collaboration with UK-based ‘Little Inventors’.

The sixth edition is themed ‘A Future as Big as Your Imagination’ and has children as young as 6 and up to the age of 18, thinking of future inventions through art. Approximately 4,000 children in seven countries participated in a variety of preparatory workshops organised in the run-up to the exhibition.

To allow journalists, members of media as well as accompanying children a taste of the biennial’s theme and explain to them the purpose of encouraging young artists to think inventions through art, the press conference will host several interactive activities.

The proceedings will include a live music show and a hands-on art workshop for children, where they will be encouraged to ignite their imagination to create a mascot for the Biennial they feel befits its goals and objectives.

Sharjah Children Biennial was launched in 2008 as a global art and cultural event that supports children's talent in arts and develops their skills for producing creative works of art. It was established in line with the vision, and under the directives, of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohamed Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah, and with the support of his wife, Her Highness Sheikha Jawaher bint Mohammed Al Qasimi, Chairperson of the Supreme Council for Family Affairs.

Sharjah Children Biennial’s mandate aligns with the emirate’s vision to instill the values of art in community and promote it as an intrinsic part of culture. Its objectives also reflect the UAE’s vision to become a world leader in innovation and creativity and fall under the country’s national development plan, which aims to build a generation that understands future challenges and is able to drive sustainable economic development and social stability.