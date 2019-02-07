Abdullah bin Salem honours winners of Sharjah Economic Excellence Award

Sheikh Abdullah bin Salem Al Qasimi honoured the institutions and individuals who won the award at its third session of 2018 within its seven categories, as well as partners, sponsors, members of the jury and award team.

The category of “Sharjah Gulf Top 10 Businesses Award" was awarded to SABIC petrochemical manufacturing company and Tania Water from Saudi Arabia, Oman Air and Muscat Bank from Oman, Abu Dhabi National Oil Company for Distribution ADNOC and Emaar Properties from the UAE, and the National Bank of Kuwait and the Viva Mobile Communication Company from Kuwait. The category of “Sharjah UAE Startups Award" was awarded to Queue Café and FujTown. The category of “Sharjah Entrepreneurs Award” was awarded to Dr. Faisal Ali Mousa and Dr. Obaid Al Marashdeh. Meanwhile, the “Sharjah Green Award” was awarded to the Sharjah International Airport Authority, while the category of “Sharjah CSR Award” was awarded to the University of Sharjah and the Sharjah City Municipality. The Award’s sponsors and partners included strategic partners such as the Sharjah Commerce and Tourism Development Authority, the Sharjah International Commercial Arbitration Centre, the Sharjah for Capability Development, the Sharjah Exports Development Center, the Hamriyah Free Zone Authority, and the European Foundation for Quality Management (EFQM), in addition to Dar Al Khaleej as the Exclusive Media Partner, and the Sharjah Govt Media Bureau as a Media Partner. Other sponsors and partners include Entrepreneur Middle East as the Ecosystem Partner, Grant Thornton as a Supporting Sponsor, and Nespresso as the Exclusive Coffee Partner.

The ceremony started with national anthem, followed by followed by the recitation of verses from the Holy Quran. The audience then witnessed a documentary presentation about the Sharjah Economic Excellence Award, which highlighted its new identity, its objectives, its eight categories, its working mechanisms, the ceremony also featured a recreational parts reflecting the emirate's rich heritage.

His Excellency Abdullah Sultan Al Owais, Chairman of SCCI, delivered a speech at the ceremony honouring thanked His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohamed Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah, who guided Sharjah Chamber with its vision and guidance to establish a culture of excellence, creativity and innovation in the private business community in Sharjah and other Gulf countries.

Al Owais also expressed his thanks to Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Crown Prince and Deputy Ruler of Sharjah, for his patronage and continuous follow-up to the award and its development year after year.

The Sharjah Economic Excellence Award is one of Sharjah Chamber's initiatives to promote corporate governance, promote quality standards and work ethic, develop the responsibility of private sector enterprises, promote environmentally friendly practices and enhance the role of economic institutions in promoting sustainable development by providing facilities and launching new projects and initiatives.

The ceremony was attended by a number of Sharjah heads government agencies, ambassadors and consuls accredited to the UAE, as well as a number of economic and business figures, award partners and sponsors, as well as a number of representatives from the private sector, businessmen and media.