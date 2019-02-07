Salem bin Abdul Rahman honours the winners of SSFA

Sheikh Salem bin Abdul Rahman Al Qasimi honoured the winners of the awards, which included 6 Emirati families after the decision of the Board of Trustees of the award, which was revealed during the ceremony by categories separating, and the award was raised to AED 800,000 in recognition of Her Highness Sheikha Jawaher bint Mohammed Al Qasimi vision to empower and value the efforts of Emirati women in sports.

Sheikh Salem bin Abdul Rahman Al Qasimi honoured the sponsors and of the SSFA, the sponsors included Tilal Properties, Sharjah Broadcasting Authority.

In his speech at the honouring ceremony, His Excellency Issa Hilal Al Hazami, Chairman of the Board of Trustees of Sharjah Sports Family Awards (SSFA) pointed out that the vision and guidance of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohamed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, and Her Highness Sheikha Jawaher bint Mohammed Al Qasimi, wife of His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah, chose to adopt an integrated system of work to achieve its civilizational project.

Her Excellency Nada Askar Al Naqbi, Secretary General of SSFA’s Board of Trustees, said that the winning names today are ideal models for all athletes and examples illuminate the path of those who see themselves as the seeds of creativity and sporting talent.

The honouring ceremony was attended by Sheikh Saqr bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Chairman of the Sharjah Sports Council, Sheikh Saud Al Mualla, Chairman of Sharjah Chess Club and a number of Sharjah heads departments, members of the Board of Trustees of the award and a large number of athletes, media professionals and officials in the sports fields.

Launched in 2014, the Sharjah Sports Family Award embodies the vision and directives of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohamed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, to invest in the health and safety of human capital.

The award aims to encourage Emirati families to adopt healthy lifestyles through sports, foster a sense of loyalty and belonging of athletes, enhance their national identity and encourage them to participate in sports clubs, institutions and national teams to achieve sports feats locally and abroad. It also aims to highlight the Emirati families’ efforts, which contributed to underpinning the largest number of athletes who made great achievements in individual and team sports.