The fascinating life cycle of exotic butterflies explained at Al Noor Island

With each step you take inside the butterfly house, a nature-inspired structure with an ornamentally perforated shadow roof, plant-covered walls, an expert is there to guide you through the fascinating journey that the colourful insects embark on. Learn how caterpillars turn into a chrysalis and then turn into flying beauties such as the Yellow Mormon, Red Lacewing, Emerald Peacock from the Philippines, the see through Glass-winged butterfly, the amazing Blue Morpho from Costa Rica and much more. Marvel at these dazzling beauties in the purpose-built indoor butterfly house.

After the tour you can stroll around the tranquil island and watch the bright sunset whilst sipping a refreshing drink in the spacious and naturally-lit Noor Café.

Al Noor Island’s working hours are from 9:00 am to 11:00 pm on weekdays and 9:00 am to 12:00 am midnight on weekends. The Butterfly House is open daily from 9:00 am to 6:00 pm.