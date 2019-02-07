The fascinating life cycle of exotic butterflies explained at Al Noor Island

  • Thursday 07, February 2019 in 1:26 PM
  • Variety of butterflies images at Al Noor Island.
Sharjah24: Whether you are looking to get away from the hustle and bustle of the city or seeking to experience the feeling of being surrounded by hundreds of exotic butterflies from different South East Asian countries and South America featuring 22 diverse species, then Al Noor Island, one of Sharjah’s tourist destinations that combines nature, art and entertainment should be your destination.
With each step you take inside the butterfly house, a nature-inspired structure with an ornamentally perforated shadow roof, plant-covered walls, an expert is there to guide you through the fascinating journey that the colourful insects embark on. Learn how caterpillars turn into a chrysalis and then turn into flying beauties such as the Yellow Mormon, Red Lacewing, Emerald Peacock from the Philippines, the see through Glass-winged butterfly, the amazing Blue Morpho from Costa Rica and much more. Marvel at these dazzling beauties in the purpose-built indoor butterfly house. 
 
After the tour you can stroll around the tranquil island and watch the bright sunset whilst sipping a refreshing drink in the spacious and naturally-lit Noor Café. 
 
Al Noor Island’s working hours are from 9:00 am to 11:00 pm on weekdays and 9:00 am to 12:00 am midnight on weekends. The Butterfly House is open daily from 9:00 am to 6:00 pm.