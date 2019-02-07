Creative Innovation events during Sharjah Innovation Month

The event will showcase a variety of creative activities that focus on empowering people to transform innovation into a daily work of individuals that will have a positive impact on society and encourage the public, private and academic sectors to create a unified system of innovation, including 65 initiatives and innovations for 34 educational institutions - 15 from the private sector - 17 federations and local authorities - in addition to 5 dialogue sessions, and 48 workshops, over three days.

His Excellency Sultan bin Butti Al Muhairi, Secretary-General of the Sharjah Executive Council, thanked His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohamed Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah, and His Highness Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Crown Prince and Deputy Ruler of Sharjah, for their support of Innovation Week.

Ahmed Obaid Al Qaseer, Chairman of the Supervisory Committee of UAE Innovation Month in Sharjah, said: "Innovation Month is an important platform that brings together the innovations of institutions, sectors and individuals in the community annually.