Colonel Mualla Humaid Al Mualla: Strategic exercises are part of the annual plans

Colonel Mualla Humaid Al Mualla, added that the strategic exercise is a mock fire in a shopping center in Al Hazana, pointing out that the hypothesis is a fire imaginary "average" resulted in the injury of a number of people, they were dealt with by the center of jurisdiction.

Colonel Al Mualla confirmed that the main objective of the exercise is to activate the role of strategic companies, raise the existing capabilities and possibilities and identify the potential of the supporting bodies, in addition to raising the readiness of the civil defense teams.