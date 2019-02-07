Colonel Mualla Humaid Al Mualla: Strategic exercises are part of the annual plans

  • Thursday 07, February 2019 in 10:42 AM
Sharjah24: Colonel Mualla Humaid Al Mualla, Director of Operations Department of Civil Defense, said in a statement to "Sharjah 24" that the strategic exercises are part of the annual plans by the General Command of Civil Defense in the Ministry of Interior, aimed at applying and establishing stable rules of the highest international standards and effective methods of addressing and managing risks to protect lives and property.
Colonel Mualla Humaid Al Mualla, added that the strategic exercise is a mock fire in a shopping center in Al Hazana, pointing out that the hypothesis is a fire imaginary "average" resulted in the injury of a number of people, they were dealt with by the center of jurisdiction.
 
Colonel Al Mualla confirmed that the main objective of the exercise is to activate the role of strategic companies, raise the existing capabilities and possibilities and identify the potential of the supporting bodies, in addition to raising the readiness of the civil defense teams.