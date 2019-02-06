Salem Al Qaseer: The UAE is a global model of tolerance

He added that the Pope's visit is a consolidation of all the ties of friendship and cooperation that have long characterised the UAE. It also embodies the approach adopted by the country since the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, who had always urged us to be tolerate and spread good and hope throughout the earth.

He continued that the visit of the His Eminence the Grand Imam of Al-Azhar, Sheikh Ahmed El-Tayeb, and His Holiness Pope Francis, the Head of the Catholic Church to the UAE, and the signing of the 'Declaration of Human Fraternity', contributed to transforming the UAE into a global model of tolerance and coexistence with other cultures.

He pointed out that the UAE's celebrations of the Year of Tolerance affirmed that the UAE has been and continues to be an incubator of the values of tolerance and multiculturalism, and that all its laws guarantee respect and appreciation for all, and renounce violence, extremism and discrimination, and have criminalised hatred and nepotism, which lead to difference and disunity, which LSDA is seeking to realise on the ground, guided by the directives and vision of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohamed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah.