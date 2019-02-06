Nada Askar: Emirati woman receives lion's share of SSFA

  • Wednesday 06, February 2019 in 11:25 PM
Sharjah 24: Under the kind patronage of Sheikha Jawaher bint Mohammed Al Qasimi, wife of His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah, Chairperson of the Supreme Council for Family Affairs (SCFA) and Chairperson of the Sharjah Sports Family Awards (SSFA), the SSFA, organised by the Sharjah Sports Council (SSC), announced the winners of the second edition of SSF, at ceremony hosted by the Al Jawaher Reception and Convention Centre in Sharjah.
In an exclusive statement to “Sharjah 24”, Askar said that the second edition of the SSFA has concluded and the winners in its four categories are honoured. She added that with the wise vision of Sheikha Jawaher bint Mohammed Al Qasimi, the Board of Trustees of the Award has decided to separate the categories to give Emirati women the lion's share and the biggest space to win. To this end, two awards were added – The Sports Heroin and The Spots Heroin of the people with disability.
 
Askar concluded her statement congratulating the Secretary-General of the Award and all the winners, wishing success to all those who participated.