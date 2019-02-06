Nada Askar: Emirati woman receives lion's share of SSFA

In an exclusive statement to “Sharjah 24”, Askar said that the second edition of the SSFA has concluded and the winners in its four categories are honoured. She added that with the wise vision of Sheikha Jawaher bint Mohammed Al Qasimi, the Board of Trustees of the Award has decided to separate the categories to give Emirati women the lion's share and the biggest space to win. To this end, two awards were added – The Sports Heroin and The Spots Heroin of the people with disability.

Askar concluded her statement congratulating the Secretary-General of the Award and all the winners, wishing success to all those who participated.