Sharjah Crown Prince attends opening of SLF 2019

Organised by Sharjah Commerce and Tourism Development Authority (SCTDA), from 6 to 16 February, SLF kicked off under the theme “Culture and Family” as part of the SCTDA’s programmes and objectives to highlight the emirate's identity and shed light on its cultural, heritage and architectural legacy, and enhance its position on the world tourism map to achieve SCTDA Vision 2021.

The audience enjoyed a mesmerising opening show embodied in the creation of a number of spectacular visual art paintings and the use of state-of-the-art optical technology by French artist Laurent Langlois, titled "The March of Culture", which embodies the ancient Arab culture and cultural diversity in Sharjah. The show also highlighted the architectural aesthetics of the municipality building, which is an architectural masterpiece adorning the emirate.

The show also embodied the symbols of Arab and Islamic culture Sharjah is famous for in the fields of education, culture, science, conservation of environment, Islamic architecture, Arab civilisation, Arab heritage, color decoration, Arabic music, astronomy and various sciences Arabs and Muslims excelled in throughout history.

In his opening speech, Khalid Jassim Al Midfa, Chairman of the Commercial and Tourism Development Authority, thanked the Crown Prince and Deputy Ruler of Sharjah for honouring the launch of the festival this year.

"As part of the directives of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohamed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah and with the continuous support of Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Crown Prince and Deputy Ruler of Sharjah and Chairman of the Executive Council, we were able to enhance the vision of the emirate and achieve its ambitious goals. It is now one of the most important tourist destinations in the world, and we are working with the local authorities to make more achievements and successes in the tourism sector. We are confident that the festival this year will be an important addition as one of the most important events that everyone expects each year to enjoy its unique atmosphere and renewed shows," Al Midfa said.

Pointing to the objectives of the festival, Al Midfa added that the festival represents the fruits of the national efforts to strengthen the emirate's status at the local and international levels by highlighting its identity, and advancing its bright civilisational march while adhering to its established values and assets and preserving its rich cultural and social wealth.

An array of international artists will present the festival's 11-day event with a total of 20 shows in 17 locations across the Emirate of Sharjah including Sharjah University City Campus, Sharjah Police Science Academy, University City Hall, American University of Sharjah, Sharjah Book Authority, Sharjah Municipality, Khalid’s Lagoon, Palm Oasis, Al Noor Mosque, Al Qasba – Interior front, Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry, and other sites in the Eastern Region of Sharjah and Al Hamriya: Al Hamriya Municipality and Municipal Council, Khorfakkan Municipality and Municipal Council, the Planning and Survey Department of Khorfakkan, the Sheikh Rashid bin Ahmed Al Qasimi Mosque in Dibba Al Hisn, the Municipality, the Municipal Council and the Human Resources Department in Kalba.

Also present at the opening ceremony of the Sharjah Light Festival 2019, along with Crown Prince and Deputy Ruler of Sharjah, were Sheikh Khalid bin Abdullah Al Qasimi, Chairman of Seaports and Customs Authority; Sheikh Saqr bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Chairman of the Sharjah Sports Council; and Sheikh Khalid bin Essam Al Qasimi, Chairman of Sharjah Civil Aviatio; several other officials, a number of directors of government departments and institutions in the Emirate.