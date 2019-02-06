Sultan Al Sabri: Bee'ah applies a new approach of employment

"The integrated human resources management system will contribute to increasing staff efficiency and enhancing the performance of human resources management. The new recruitment and qualification processes will enable us to attract and retain the best talent and competencies and lead them to Bee'ah's occupational development path. We strive, through monitoring employees’ performance, to enable staff to be more responsible in the work they do, and to honour them for commitment, dedication and hard work. We also seek to provide more stimulating work environment and aim to improve staff productivity and help them learn and develop professionally,” Al Sabri added.

He continued that Bee'ah is taking a new approach of employment through the “Learn” platform, an education and employment platform of Bee'ah's Institute for Environmental Management and Sustainability. The company will launch a new era of specialised education that will track and measure staff performance and production levels, and enable individuals and groups to use specific information of their own interest to explore a wide range of development and planning procedures, which help identify high-level employees, as well as less productive ones.