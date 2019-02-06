Abdul Rahman Al Naqbi: Kalba Municipality supports environmental sustainability

In an exclusive statement to “Sharjah 24” on the sidelines of a celebration organised by the Municipality on the occasion of the National Environment Day, Al Naqbi said that His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah is keen to promote environmental sustainability in the different cities and regions of the emirate, which is implemented by the Municipality through its initiatives and interaction with various partners.

He pointed out that the Municipality's plan for the current year includes the increase to a thousand the number of lote trees in the area of Wadi Al Helou, and expand the green area in the region, which reflects on its environmental and aesthetic components.

As for the National Environment Day, Al Naqbi added that it is an important event at which we are keen to spread environmental awareness, in cooperation with several departments and institutions to promote individual and community responsibility toward the conservation of environment and confronting the destructive practices against it.