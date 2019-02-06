Ali Al Midfa: We endeavour to increase Emiratisation at SIAA

Sharjah 24: Ali Salem Al Midfa, Chairman of the Sharjah International Airport Authority (SIAA), said that the participation of the Authority in the 21st National Career Exhibition 2019 is part of its efforts to increase Emiratisation in all technical and administrative jobs at the Authority.
He thanked all participating agencies and institutions for making the exhibition a success.
 
Al Midfa added that the Authority has achieved a good Emiratisation rate of 59%, revealing that it is working hard to increase this percentage in the current year and in the coming years, in cooperation with the Directorate of Human Resources in Sharjah, through familiarising job seekers with these jobs, especially technical ones in the field of skills in the aviation sector, pointing out that there are many programmes offered by the Authority, to attract citizens to such jobs.