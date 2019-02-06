Sultan bin Ahmed: Government communication built bridges with the world

Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed said that this step is not strange to the UAE, which hosts more than 200 nationalities, respects their convictions, cares for their interests and provides them with a harmonious working environment and life.

Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed pointed out that the UAE's status as a model of tolerance has been achieved through efforts, visions and initiatives locally and globally, adding that the official rhetoric in the UAE stimulates coexistence and focuses on fraternal relations among the peoples of the earth and wisely translates people’s positive ideas into practices. Tolerance, Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed explained, is not a mere feeling, but rather a practice and a position that are manifested in all aspects of our lives that we share in the UAE with different nationalities and sects.

He pointed out that government communication, which adopts the values of tolerance and acceptance of difference, stands in the face of extremism and hatred, disintegrates them and dismantles their justifications, links coexistence with development, culture by accepting the other and advance with human identity, all of which contributed significantly to the UAE being one of the world's most popular destinations favoured by all those who seek jobs, stability and decent life.

Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed pointed out that the International Government Communication Forum, since its inception, has adopted a bold speech in the face of extremist ideas and embraced, to achieve its purposes, speakers and influential people from all over the world who constitute a cultural and religious blend and adopt a single vision and one position that is biased towards man and the common interests of peoples.

He further clarified that the important humanitarian role played by the UAE in the world has contributed to the promotion of the values of tolerance and rapprochement with the other, adding that the UAE is the first in the bulk of humanitarian aides in relation to its domestic output. He praised the UAE's keenness to involve institutions and individuals in international humanitarian efforts, because of the significant impact they have on the institutional and social culture, in which tolerance is a feature and a human principle.

Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed stressed that tolerance starts from within the very society, but even within the family itself because it is an indivisible principle, and a method which if the individual grew up with, it will remain a compass that defines his positions and practices. He pointed out that Arabic culture is rich in values of goodness and cooperation, and that hatred is an alien phenomenon that is inevitably ephemeral.