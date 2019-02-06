Haitham bin Saqr attends Kalba Municipality’s celebration of National Environment Day

Also present at the celebration were Khamis bin Saeed Al Mazroui, Governor (Wali) of the Wadi Al Helou; Eng. Abdul Rahman Al Naqbi, Director of the Kalba Municipality; a number of officials and a host of residents of the area.

Sheikh Haitham toured and inspected the various government departments’ pavilions at the exhibition held on the sidelines of the celebration familiarising himself with their participation which included several innovations and projects related to environment and its sustainability.

Sheikh Saqr planted a number of lote saplings in the area as part of Kalba Municipality’s initiative to increase the number lote tress in Wadi Al Helou Mountains in implementation of the directives of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohamed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah.

He watched a number of singing and theatre shows performed by Wadi Al Helou Schools’ brownies and listened to some poems.