Sharjah Civil Defense organises an exercise in a Shopping Centre

Sharjah Civil Defense implemented the exercise with the participation of a number of competent authorities in order to enhance the readiness of human cadres, mechanisms and equipment, and to emphasize the utmost readiness to deal with any emergency, in coordination with the partners.

The General Command of the Sharjah Police, the Sharjah Electricity and Water Authority, the UAE Red Crescent Authority, the Sand Volunteer Team, the Office of Coordination and National Response, and the National Aid participated in the exercise.