Sharjah Civil Defense organises an exercise in a Shopping Centre

  • Wednesday 06, February 2019 in 4:42 PM
Sharjah24: Brigadier General Khalifa Kalender, Director of Police Police Headquarters at Sharjah Police, accompanied by Colonel Sami Al Naqbi, Director General of Sharjah Civil Defense, on Wednesday morning, witnessed a strategic exercise for a mock fire in a shopping center in Al Hazana district.
Sharjah Civil Defense implemented the exercise with the participation of a number of competent authorities in order to enhance the readiness of human cadres, mechanisms and equipment, and to emphasize the utmost readiness to deal with any emergency, in coordination with the partners.
 
The General Command of the Sharjah Police, the Sharjah Electricity and Water Authority, the UAE Red Crescent Authority, the Sand Volunteer Team, the Office of Coordination and National Response, and the National Aid participated in the exercise.