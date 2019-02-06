Sharjah boasts Six international logistics standards as IWAS World Games 2019 Host

More recently, this is seen in its organisation of the International Wheelchair and Amputee Sports Federation (IWAS) World Games for the second time after 2011, which will run its course from February 10 – 16 in Sharjah.

The eighth edition of the world championship brings together seven games, which include Archery, Athletics, Badminton, Swimming, Shooting, Table Tennis and Wheelchair Fencing, which are scheduled to be held across three state-of-the-art facilities in Sharjah. Across these facilities and beyond, the emirate has fulfilled six international governance and fitness standards – preconditions necessary to be an IWAS World Games host country.

The leading international event in wheelchair and amputee sports is being held under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohamed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, and will allow winning athletes to secure themselves a spot in the upcoming Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games.

Accredited committees to oversee operations

The emirate set forth a comprehensive logistics plan to oversee all operations and preparations for the event, carried out by a higher organising committee chaired by His Highness Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmad Al Qasimi. The committee defined the objectives of, and oversaw dedicated sub committees engaged with offering support services, logistics, safety and security, transportation and volunteering functions, who have successfully met all requirements.

Accommodation

To provide maximum comfort and security to participants, Sharjah has selected seven international hotels in proximity to the championship venues, featuring world-class disabled-friendly infrastructure to offer athletes maximum accessibility.

Transport

IWAS World Games, Sharjah 2019 organisers have collaborated with Sharjah Roads and Transport Authority (SRTA) to offer a full fleet of buses equipped with lifts for wheelchairs and other special features to safely transport the athletes to their destinations during the games.

Security

Throughout the championship, Sharjah Police will be enforcing a customised security protocol. which will be applied across Sharjah to ensure all players and accompanying staff are transported safely and comfortably, and arrive at their destinations on time.

Medical provisions

Medical teams and services will be provided throughout the championship, ambulances and mobile medical units will be stationed at all venues. Additionally, a medical committee will carry out anti-doping tests, while a dedicated committee will be categorizing athletes depending on their abilities and type of disability, especially for athletes taking part in the competition for the first time.

Games venues

Sharjah has ensured all championship venues are equipped with the highest international Paralympics standards. The Olympic pools of the American University of Sharjah have been upgraded, while Al Dhaid Shooting Club has been fitted and upgraded for competitors.

His Excellency Dr. Tariq Sultan bin Khadem, Vice-Chairman of the Higher Organising Committee and Chairman of the Executive Committee, commented: “Hosting IWAS World Games 2019 is the fruit of the collective work of all stakeholders to provide unparalleled environment for sportsmen and women with disability. This new achievement is part of the emirate’s strategy to be a friendly and accessible city for everyone without exception. We want to set an example regionally and internationally by providing an environment that is inclusive and sensitive to the needs of all segments of the society.”

The Higher Organising Committee of IWAS World Games Sharjah 2019, announced that 1,462 participants, which include 555 female and male athletes from 50 countries, will be competing in the upcoming games.