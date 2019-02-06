SCI-Madam distributes in-kind assistance to 5000 workers and families

Hamad Khalifa Al Shwain Al Kaabi, Director of the SCI in Al Madam, said that the Department has distributed aids to spread the social responsibility towards the families and workers who are in the governmental institutions in those areas, noting that the administration has implemented the distribution of meat and " "Eggs, fresh chicken, fruit and milk cans.

He pointed out that last January witnessed the distribution of 1000 cans of milk capacity of 2 liters, benefited 1000 workers from the municipalities of Madam and Mliahah, Bee’ah company, farm workers and families registered in the Charity, in addition to the distribution in advance of fresh meat to 200 families and 300 workers, while the number of beneficiaries of aid from the branch since the beginning of May last year and until the end of January of this year about 5000 cases of families and workers.

Al-Shwain pointed out that the management of the Charity in Al Madam is keen to support these groups, being worthy of support, in order to stimulate their efforts in working in these institutions. He explained that their administration follows the distribution process through a team chosen for such cases, and study them. Then regularly distribute and ensure that the aids reach their beneficiaries, to ensure their continuous distribution weekly and make maximum use of them.

He pointed out that Al- Madam Department, through its philanthropic activities, seeks to implement the principal direction of SCI to launch social benefit initiatives aimed at alleviating the difficulties of the needy and the poor, beside it’s expansions of the Charity in the neighboring areas and targeting labor-intensive areas.

Al-Shwain thanked the philanthropists who worked with the supervisors, supervisors and mentors, who played a major role in running the association, as well as taking the leadership of charitable work, and calling for the expansion of its competitor and the establishment of values that were broadcast by His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohamed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council member, Ruler of Sharjah, in the hearts of the people of the Emirate and urge spending and charity.