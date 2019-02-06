SCTDA participates at the National Career Exhibition 2019

The exhibition, held under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohamed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, is being held at Sharjah’s Expo Centre from 6-8 February 2019, with comprehensive participation from government and private sector entities. SCTDA participates with an aim to attract nationals for the purpose of training in the development of the tourism sector and future roles in establishing Sharjah as one of the most important tourist destinations locally and internationally.

His Excellency Khalid Jasim Al Midfa, Chairman of the SCTDA, explained the importance of The National Career Exhibition as a unique platform to enable young Emiratis to access career opportunities that allow them to contribute effectively to the United Arab Emirates’ ambitious development process. He stressed the Authority’s commitment to promoting investment in the local workforce under the directives of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohamed Al Qasimi to train and support young people as they are the mainstay of progress and development in the world.

His Excellency added: “The empowerment of human resources is a top strategic priority that will lead to the creation of career and training opportunities for national talent, young people in particular, who will ultimately promote the tourism, travel and hospitality sectors. We recognize their importance in translating our objectives of increasing tourism flow into Sharjah and promoting its status as a family and cultural tourist destination. We strive to provide young people with the necessary skills to contribute effectively toward the future.”

“Currently, UAE Nationals represent 62.75% of the total staff of the Authority, which complements the UAE Vision 2021, looking towards building a competitive economy led by nationals with knowledge and innovation. We are looking to attract national talent to the hospitality and tourism sector in particular, aiming to create more job opportunities that support Emiratization in the UAE,” he concluded.