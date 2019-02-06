Jawaher Al Qasimi in Cairo to call for joint efforts with Egyptian institutions

Organised by NAMA, the forum was attended by representatives of seven Sharjah-based entities and over 70 Egyptian counterparts including successful business women and officials, who discussed ways to boost existing relations and explored future cooperation between the two nations. The forum also highlighted Sharjah’s continuing efforts and successful experiences in humanitarian and socioeconomic fields locally, regionally and internationally.

Her Highness Sheikha Jawaher Al Qasimi emphasised the need for united action and collaborative efforts of the UAE, Egypt and others in the region to intensify the Arab culture’s unique allure, which has for centuries fascinated the world. Her Highness also stressed the need to rally stakeholders to nurture strong human values, especially in the youth. Sheikha Jawaher Al Qasimi said: “This forum is a new step in ensuring the continuance of Emirati–Egyptian relations, through which the two parties have come together to explore avenues of cooperation to build skills of our respective communities."

Events that have recently occurred in Egypt and some other Arab nations, saw several youths being misled into following ideologies foreign to Arab traditions and cultures. Jawaher Al Qasimi spoke of the significant role of education, skills training and good employment opportunities in shaping strong and tolerant young personalities capable of understanding their rights and civic duties, and exercising them to avoid any negative influences.

Her Highness applauded Egypt’s efforts to offering its people the opportunities they need to advance their careers and lives. Placing the forum within the context of these efforts, the NAMA Chairperson said that its objectives were aligned with Sharjah’s overarching aim to build stronger ties with sister institutions in the region, and advance regional cooperation to share knowledge and exchange expertise each one has attained in nurturing the individual capacities of all members of society to fuel their journey of socioeconomic development.

Sharjah’s human-centric development approach

The Sharjah delegation included Noura Al Noman, Chairperson of the Executive Office of Her Highness Sheikha Jawaher Bint Mohammed Al Qassimi; Salha Ghabish, Cultural Adviser at the Supreme Council for Family Affairs; Sheikha Aisha Khalid Al Qasimi, Member of the board of trustees of Rubu’ Qarn; Sheikha Hind bint Majed Al Qassimi, Chairperson of Sharjah Business Women Council; Reem BinKaram, Director of NAMA; Her Excellency Sawsan Jafar, Chairperson of the Friends of Cancer Patients; and Mariam Al Hammadi, Director of The Big Heart Foundation.

They highlighted to attendees specialised institutions in the emirate dedicated to the growth and welfare of every member of community in Sharjah, the UAE and the region, which operate under the directives of Her Highness Sheikha Jawaher Al Qasimi.

The emirate has been crossing significant milestones in social, cultural, humanitarian and economic fields, owing to the leadership’s integrated, human-centric approach to development. The following entities and their achievements were highlighted by respective representatives, and possible areas of Sharjah–Egypt collaboration were highlighted.

In the humanitarian field, The Big Heart Foundation (TBHF), a global humanitarian charity has been helping refugees and people in need worldwide since 2008, through tie-ups with UNHCR and other international agencies.

Friends Of Cancer Patients (FOCP) has been working to decrease the burden of cancer on the UAE since 1999, by actively involving community as well as healthcare professionals in awareness campaigns, in addition to providing financial assistance to thousands of patients.

In the social and cultural fields, several departments work under the Supreme Council for Family (SCFA), with main focus is to position the family unit as a corner stone for development and decision making.

Rubu' Qarn Foundation for Creating Leaders and Innovators was launched in 2015 to offer professional development programmes to young leaders in the 18 – 35 years age group, and has been guiding them to utilise their skills to fulfil rapidly-changing professional demands.

The Sharjah Ladies Club (SLC) has been offering women and children unique avenues to express themselves creatively, develop their interests and skills. It hosts events and activities promoting art and health, charity events, bazaars, seminars and educational forums.

Fashion & Jewellery Show Reveal works of Emirati Designers

To conclude the forum, Irthi organised a fashion and jewellery show, showcasing three female Emirati designers. Wafaa Al-Aswad presented an exclusive attire collection; Hessa Al-Rattouk brought her exclusive collection of embroidered scarves showcasing Arabic calligraphy in celebration of the 15th Cairo International Book Fair; Badriya Salem put up five collections part of her “Abdar Jewelry” line. These include Shurooq, Layil, Noor, Dlayel, and Al Taj. Artisans and Emirati craftswomen who are part of Irthi’s Bidwa Social Development Programme showcased samples of their Talli creations to highlight NAMA’s role in supporting them to utilise their craft and transforming it into a sustainable source of professional, economic and social empowerment.