Sharjah CP opens National Career Exhibition 2019

After cutting the traditional ribbon to mark the official opening of the exhibition, Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed and Sheikh Abdullah bin Salem toured the various pavilions of the exhibition, where they met with a number of officials from the participating parties and briefed them on the fields of employment, opportunities and training programs provided by the participating institutions for UAE nationals and graduates.

The Crown Prince and Deputy Ruler of Sharjah accompanied by Sheikh Abdullah bin Salem Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah, listened during the tour the developments that took place in this session of the exhibition which is held with the support of the Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry, in cooperation with the Emirates Institute for Banking and Financial Studies, and Sharjah Directorate of Human Resources.

They are also aware of the opportunities offered by their institutions to enhance the qualifications of Emirati graduates and to explain the major achievements of banks, insurance companies, finance and exchange in the field of Emiratisation.

The exhibition, an annual platform where government and private institutions meet young graduates and job seekers, aims to open up multiple areas of work in the banking and financial sectors of various institutions.

Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Crown Prince and Deputy Ruler of Sharjah, honoured the winners of the Human Resources Development Award in the Banking and Financial Sector for the year 2018, which has made significant efforts in the field of Emiratisation and achieved the highest percentage in this field.

Crown Prince and Deputy Ruler of Sharjah also honoured the strategic partner of the National Career Exhibition, received the award His Excellency Saif Mohammed Al Midfa, CEO of Expo Centre Sharjah.

Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed bin Sultan Al Qasimi honoured the banks which achieved the highest percentage of localization and award of human resources development in the banking and financial sector and the best executive president of the Emiratisation.

The opening ceremony was attended by Sheikh Khalid bin Abdullah Al Qasimi, Chairman of Seaports and Customs Authority, Sheikh Salem bin Abdulrahman Al Qasimi, Chairman of the Sharjah Ruler's Office, Sheikh Mohammed bin Humaid Al Qasimi, Director of Sharjah Department of Statistics and Community Development, a number of heads and directors of federal and local departments and institutions, members of the Board of Directors of Sharjah Chamber and banking leaders.