Sharjah Ruler inaugurates Institute of Training and Technology at Egypt's Journalists Syndicate

This came in a speech of His Highness delivered at the inauguration ceremony of the Institute of Training and Technology, which was held by His Highness within the building of the Egypt's Journalists Syndicate, at a cost of 50 million pounds.

His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah said that he had worked in journalism long ago and early in his life.

His Highness began his journalism career, which he mentioned in his self-narration when he was a member of the football team of the Sharjah Air Station during the British occupation and how he met with journalist Jamil Arif from the Egyptian magazine "Akher Saa" in the 1950s, the journalist wanted to access the British military base and find out what details it contained, His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah volunteered to take a series of photographs of the military base and send them to Egypt later. He also contributed to providing clear information about the British military through which Jamil Arif prepared a comprehensive investigation into the British occupation in the region was published in 1196 edition of the magazine which was issued on 25 September 1957.

His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah was the secret correspondent of Jamil Arif in everything he wrote about the station and the British military base in Sharjah, and sometimes he asked me to conduct questionnaires on a particular matter to support a press investigation.

The opening ceremony of the Institute of Training and Technology began with the arrival of His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah to the headquarters of the Egypt's Journalists Syndicate where he was received by Abdul Mohsen Salama, Chairman of Egyptian Journalists' Syndicate and Chairman of the Al Ahram Foundation, Dr. Ashraf Sobhy, Minister of Youth and Sports, members of the Board of Directors of the Syndicate and a large number of journalists, members of the Syndicate and representatives of the various media entities.

At the beginning of the ceremony, His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah unveiled the Institute's plaque. His Highness and attendees also followed a short documentary about the activities of the Egyptian Journalists' Syndicate and its efforts to support the work of Egyptian journalists.

His Highness inspected the contents of the institute, which included training rooms for journalists and media professionals equipped with the latest technology and modern technical technology, a television studio accompanied by special editing units at the highest level, a radio studio equipped with latest equipment, and Photography Studio.

The Institute also includes a press museum and a social club for journalists with indoor and outdoor spaces, administrative offices, and revitalization and service facilities.

At the end of the opening ceremony, the Journalists Syndicate presented a commemorative shield to His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah in appreciation of his generosity and appreciation for his great role in supporting the work and activities of the Syndicate.

The visits was attended by Jumaa Mubarak Al-Junaibi, UAE ambassador to Egypt, His Excellency Mohammed Obaid Al Zaabi, Head of Protocol and Hospitality Department, His Excellency Ahmed bin Rakad Al Ameri, Chairman of Sharjah Book Authority, Dr. Amr Abdel Hamid, Director of the Sharjah Research Academy.