Sharjah Ruler visits Cairo International Book Fair

On his arrival at Exhibition Center, His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah was greeted by Dr. Inas Abdel Dayem; Minister of Culture of Egypt, Haitham Al Haj Ali, head of the General Egyptian Book Organization, Mohamed Rashad President of the Arab Publishers Association.

His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah toured in the main hall of the exhibition and inspected Egyptian Book Organization pavilion and the Egyptian Ministry of Defense, also visited the pavilion of the Arab League guest of honour of the current session of the exhibition, and saw the part of the initiative of a book for each visitor, as well as the part of historical archives of the University, in addition to the archival book on the news of the Arab League since 1943.

His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohamed Al Qasimi also visited the Sharjah Institute for Heritage platforms, Abu Dhabi International Book Fair pavilion, the Sharjah Book Fair pavilion, the Arab Publishers Association, Minister of Culture of Egypt and the UAE Publishers Association.

During his tour, His Highness met with a number of Arab publishing houses and libraries, exchanged conversations with them on a number of common issues in the publishing and book world.

The visits was attended by Jumaa Mubarak Al-Junaibi, UAE ambassador to Egypt, His Excellency Mohammed Obaid Al Zaabi, Head of Protocol and Hospitality Department, His Excellency Dr. Abdulaziz Al Musallam, Chairman of Sharjah Institute for Heritage, His Excellency Ahmed bin Rakad Al Ameri, Chairman of Sharjah Book Authority, Dr. Amr Abdel Hamid, Director of the Sharjah Research Academy.