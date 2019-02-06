Development projects change the present and future of Khorfakkan

The city's features are rapidly changing, especially in its gateway to Fujairah, through its edges. The urbanization and prosperity of the city, parallel to the city's congested mountains, leads to the opening of a new crossing and a brighter future.

“Sharjah 24”, sheds light on the most prominent projects, which have been working during the past year, to monitor the changes that took place in the city, and is in fact going into contact officially in 2019, which is a year of happiness and achievement of the city and its residents.

Several projects, including the various sectors, promise a brighter future, on the levels of service aspects, urban expansion, commercial and tourism revenues, and other sectors.

Tourist tributaries

To the entrance of Khorfakkan, the big development projects in the city, in accordance with the visions and directives of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohamed Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah, who closely follows the work movement in this important part of the City.

Service projects

On the side of the western road... A new edifice that was created to form a service and architectural addition to the city, the Ministry of Infrastructure Development has completed the work of the Khorfakkan Courts and Prosecutors Project. The project is expected to be delivered within a few weeks, according to the ministry's engineering sources.

During the past year, Khorfakkan's infrastructure sector has witnessed a two-year boom. Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) in Sharjah completed the most difficult part of KhorFakkan new road project, reducing travel time to 40 minutes.