Jassem Al Mazmi: Special Olympics is the largest humanitarian sports gathering in the region

  • Wednesday 06, February 2019 in 10:25 AM
Sharjah24: The Local Executive Committee of the Sharjah City Host Program for the Special Olympics World Games, in cooperation with the Parents Council of Students in Sharjah, organised a workshop to deal with people with intellectual disabilities.
Jassem Jumaa Al Mazmi, Chairman of Sharjah Parents Council, said in a statement to "Sharjah 24" that the Special Olympics World Games comes under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, pointing out that the session is the largest humanitarian sports gathering, in the Middle East and North Africa.
 
Al Mazmi expected more than 500,000 guests from 190 countries to attend the event, which will be held in Abu Dhabi from March 18 to 21.