Sharjah CP, Abdullah bin Salem offer condolences on death of Rafia Al Hamli

  • Tuesday 05, February 2019 in 9:55 PM
Sharjah 24: Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Crown Prince and Deputy Ruler of Sharjah and Sheikh Abdullah bin Salem Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah offered condolences on the death of Rafia bint Murshid Al Hamli, the mother of Murshid Al Sarri, member of the Sharjah Municipal Council and Abdullah Mohammed Al Sarri, and the aunt of Rashid Ahmed bin Al Sheikh, chief of the Sharjah Emiri Court.
 While visiting the mourning majlis at Al Khalidiya Suburb Council in Al Khan Area in Sharjah, they expressed their heartfelt condolences to the family of the deceased and prayed to Allah Almighty to rest her departed soul in Paradise and to grant solace and patience to the deceased's family. 
 
Sheikh Salem bin Abdulrahman Al Qasimi, Chairman of the Sharjah Ruler's Office; Sheikh Khalid bin Abdullah Al Qasimi, Chairman of Seaports and Customs Authority; Sheikh Khalid bin Essam Al Qasimi, Chairman of Sharjah Civil Aviation; and Sultan bin Butti Al Muhairi, Secretary-General of the Sharjah Executive Council (SEC), also offered condolences to the family of the deceased.