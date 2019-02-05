Sharjah CP, Abdullah bin Salem offer condolences on death of Rafia Al Hamli

While visiting the mourning majlis at Al Khalidiya Suburb Council in Al Khan Area in Sharjah, they expressed their heartfelt condolences to the family of the deceased and prayed to Allah Almighty to rest her departed soul in Paradise and to grant solace and patience to the deceased's family.

Sheikh Salem bin Abdulrahman Al Qasimi, Chairman of the Sharjah Ruler's Office; Sheikh Khalid bin Abdullah Al Qasimi, Chairman of Seaports and Customs Authority; Sheikh Khalid bin Essam Al Qasimi, Chairman of Sharjah Civil Aviation; and Sultan bin Butti Al Muhairi, Secretary-General of the Sharjah Executive Council (SEC), also offered condolences to the family of the deceased.