Sharjah Police organises ‘Our Children.. our investment’ lecture

Presented by Dr. Mohammed Murad Abdullah, Secretary at Juvenile Association, Dubai, the lecture was attended by directors of police departments, a host of officers and noncommissioned officers and participants in training courses at the police academy.

The lecturer highlighted the vision, message and objectives of the Juvenile Association in spreading awareness among members of the families and contribution in reducing behavioural declensions that may be committed by children.

He presented a short documentary film about ways of spending time with children, which positively reflect on children’s personality and behaviour.

Dr. Mohammed concluded his lecture by talking about methods of motivating children and ensuring their positive and effective participation in the family environment.