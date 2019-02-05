Maj. Gen. Al Shamsi chairs strategy indicators meetings at Sharjah Police

The meeting discussed the results achieved in 2018 and the annual periodic analysis of the indicators, with a view to initiating actions that will develop the work system. Aspirations for these indicators for 2019 and their supportive initiatives and strategies were approved to achieve UAE 2021 Vision.

Major General Al Shamsi highlighted the importance of achieving the objectives of the indicators due to their importance to the achievement of UAE 2021 Vision and the positive results that contribute to advancing the efforts made according to the plans drawn.

Brigadier General Abdullah Mubarak confirmed that the positive results achieved are the fruit of efforts exerted by the police staff that reflected on the practical situation.

At the end of the meeting, Major General Al Shamsi and Brigadier General Bin Amer expressed their thanks and appreciation to all police staff for the positive results achieved.