SEC adopts the recommendations of Sharjah Airport Authority

The Council reviewed a number of issues on its agenda concerning the Emirate's various affairs. The Council issued a number of resolutions that would achieve the vision of the Emirate of Sharjah in providing the best services to citizens and residents in the various cities and regions of the emirate.

The Board reviewed the report submitted by the Central Department of Finance His Excellency Waleed Al Sayegh, General Director of the Central Finance Department reviewed, a number of points related to the economic activities and their effects. The members of the Board expressed their observations on the report during its discussion.

The Board also discussed the memo submitted by the Sharjah Airport Authority concerning administrative and financial affairs in the Authority, presented by His Excellency Ali Salem Al Midfa, Chairman of Sharjah International Airport Authority.

The Council also reviewed a draft law on the reorganization of the University of Sharjah and a draft law on the establishment and organisation of the Sharjah Academy for Space and Astronomy.

As part of its agenda, the Council was briefed on the decrees and Laws issued by His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah.

The Council reviewed the agenda of the 10th session of the Sharjah Consultative Council’s fourth ordinary session of the ninth legislative chapter, which will be held on Monday, 11 February 2019.