Sharjah Ruler visits Faculty of Agriculture at Cairo University

On his arrival, His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah was greeted by Dr. Ayman Al Khatib, Vice-President of Cairo University for Graduate Studies and Research, Dr. Amr Ahmed Mustafa, Dean of the Faculty of Agriculture, and a number of members of the administrative and teaching staff.

During his visit to the Faculty of Agriculture at Cairo University, His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah witnessed part of the meeting of the members of the Advisory Council of the College, which includes the heads of departments and a number of businessmen of the agricultural sector, and reviewed the future development plan of the college.

A short documentary film was also presented about the most important contributions of His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah in supporting the programs and activities of Cairo University in general and the College of Agriculture in particular, His Highness also toured the exhibition, which was held specifically for this visit, in which he presented the achievements of Faculty of Agriculture and the most important graduation projects that the College received patents and certificates of academic recognition for many programs and activities.

On this occasion, His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah delivered a speech in which he recalled the memories of his period of study at the Faculty of Agriculture, which he described as the most important and beautiful stages of his life.

Dr. Amr Ahmed Mustafa, Dean of the Faculty of Agriculture said that, His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah, son of the Faculty of Agriculture at Cairo University, does not hold Egyptian nationality in his passport but holds it in his heart.

The visits was attended by Jumaa Mubarak Al-Junaibi, UAE ambassador to Egypt, His Excellency Mohammed Obaid Al Zaabi, Head of Protocol and Hospitality Department, His Excellency Ahmed bin Rakad Al Ameri, Chairman of Sharjah Book Authority, Dr. Amr Abdel Hamid, Director of the Sharjah Research Academy.