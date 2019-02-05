Sharjah Ruler receives the Distinguished Personality award of 2018 from Cairo University

This came during a speech for His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah delivered on Monday morning during his visit to Cairo University and in a ceremony held on the occasion of presented to His Highness the award of the distinguished personality of 2018, in recognition of his great support to Cairo University and as one of its most prominent graduates. The ceremony was held at the Ahmed Lutfi Al Sayed Hall in the main building of the University.

His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah began by saying that Egypt provided him with a culture that had a great impact on his life, which in turn reflected on his country the UAE.

Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohamed Al Qasimi added that despite all the achievements in Egypt are still at the beginning, and one day will be at the top of the Arab and African countries.

His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah concluded by saying that we are ready to support the development of the Kasr El Aini Teaching Hospital and to contribute to the international university project to be held in 6th October City, and working on the development of laboratories at the Faculty of Agriculture according to the latest levels.

The ceremony started with a speech by Dr. Mohamed Othman Al Khosht, President of Cairo University, in which he expressed his happiness and pride in the visit of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohamed Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah to Cairo University.

The President of Cairo University reviewed some aspects of the change that has taken place in the university since the visit of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohamed Al Qasimi to the University last year, also the name of His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah will be launched on the first lecture complex at the International University.

His Excellency Dr. Khalid Abdul Ghaffar, Minister of Higher Education and Scientific Research, said that His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah, an Arab ruler of a special kind, known for his attachment to science, scientific research, scientists and the patron of literature, culture and art.

Sheikh Sultan bin Mohamed Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah, was honoured with the award of the distinguished personality of 2018.

His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah presented a series of literary, historical and artistic publications of his works to Cairo University.

The ceremony was attended by Jumaa Mubarak Al-Junaibi, UAE ambassador to Egypt, His Excellency Mohammed Obaid Al Zaabi, Head of Protocol and Hospitality Department, His Excellency Ahmed bin Rakad Al Ameri, Chairman of Sharjah Book Authority, Dr. Amr Abdel Hamid, Director of the Sharjah Research Academy.