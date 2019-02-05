Sharjah CP: Youth are the wealth of the future to achieve leadership vision

This came on the occasion of the announcement by the Federal Youth Authority and the Sharjah Executive Council, the third session of the Sharjah Youth Council, which consists of seven members, will work to develop the best policies and plans that support young people in the Emirate of Sharjah.

Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed bin Sultan Al Qasimi said that meeting the aspirations of the youth and harnessing all the potentials to enable them and activate their role in the development process is one of the priorities of the wise leadership, which fully believes in the importance of their role and the need to use their energies to advance the process of building and reach it to new heights of progress and prosperity in which our state is the best in the world at all levels.

Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed bin Sultan Al Qasimi said that In line with the directives of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan Bin Mohamed Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah, Sharjah attaches great importance to the Sharjah youth provides them with the utmost care in all areas.