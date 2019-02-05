SDHR calls on Emiratis to visit National Career Exhibition

Sharjah 24: The Sharjah Directorate of Human Resources (SDHR) has invited Emiratis looking for work to learn about job opportunities at the 21st edition of the National Career Exhibition, which is organised by the Expo Centre Sharjah, from 6-8 February 2019, being held under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohamed Al Qasimi, Member of the UAE Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah.
The SDHR’s pavilion will include 10 entities, bodies, institutions and departments that participate in the Exhibition from the Government of Sharjah, including the Sharjah Environment and Nature Reserves Authority, Sharjah Education Council, Sharjah Economic Development Department “SEDD”, Directorate of Public Works, the Department of Seaports and Customs in Sharjah,  Directorate Of Town Planning and Survey, Sharjah International Airport Authority, Sharjah Urban Planing Council, Sharjah Real Estate Registration Department, Districts and Villages Affairs Department.  
 
The Department will also receive jobseekers' requests, and provide instant registration service, ensuring providing various services and answering all queries
 
Commenting on the participation, His Excellency Dr. Tariq Sultan bin Khadem, Chairman of the Sharjah Human Resources Directorate (SHRD), has expressed the Directorate’s keenness to participate in such events, in line with the directives of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohamed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, to empower the youth in the Emirate and support them in a way that serves sustainable development.
 
He stressed that the SHRD is committed to exert all the efforts to support human development in the Emirate by providing high quality training and qualification opportunities.